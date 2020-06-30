4535 Sloangate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immediate Move in! This well maintained, tastefully renovated home is the perfect place to call home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 car garage! New carpet! New Blinds! Fresh paint! Totally remodeled bathrooms! Spacious living room w/wood burning fireplace and lots of outside lighting from windows. Spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, under-mount deep sink, and stainless steel appliances! Great âopenâ living and breakfast area with sit in bar! Large master bedroom! Gorgeous master bath with his/her walk-in closets and new faucets to compliment the double vanity w/granite countertops. New elegant energy efficient ceiling fans throughout house. Great size corner lot! Fenced backyard! Donât wait call today! Home is priced to lease FAST!