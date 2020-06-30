4535 Sloangate Drive

Amenities
Immediate Move in! This well maintained, tastefully renovated home is the perfect place to call home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 car garage! New carpet! New Blinds! Fresh paint! Totally remodeled bathrooms! Spacious living room w/wood burning fireplace and lots of outside lighting from windows. Spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, under-mount deep sink, and stainless steel appliances! Great âopenâ living and breakfast area with sit in bar! Large master bedroom! Gorgeous master bath with his/her walk-in closets and new faucets to compliment the double vanity w/granite countertops. New elegant energy efficient ceiling fans throughout house. Great size corner lot! Fenced backyard! Donât wait call today! Home is priced to lease FAST!