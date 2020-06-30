All apartments in Spring
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:35 AM

4535 Sloangate Drive

4535 Sloangate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4535 Sloangate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immediate Move in! This well maintained, tastefully renovated home is the perfect place to call home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 car garage! New carpet! New Blinds! Fresh paint! Totally remodeled bathrooms! Spacious living room w/wood burning fireplace and lots of outside lighting from windows. Spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops, under-mount deep sink, and stainless steel appliances! Great âopenâ living and breakfast area with sit in bar! Large master bedroom! Gorgeous master bath with his/her walk-in closets and new faucets to compliment the double vanity w/granite countertops. New elegant energy efficient ceiling fans throughout house. Great size corner lot! Fenced backyard! Donât wait call today! Home is priced to lease FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Sloangate Drive have any available units?
4535 Sloangate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 Sloangate Drive have?
Some of 4535 Sloangate Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Sloangate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Sloangate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Sloangate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4535 Sloangate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 4535 Sloangate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4535 Sloangate Drive offers parking.
Does 4535 Sloangate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4535 Sloangate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Sloangate Drive have a pool?
No, 4535 Sloangate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4535 Sloangate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4535 Sloangate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Sloangate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4535 Sloangate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

