4534 Towergate Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge

Price: $1300

Security Deposit: $1100

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1400

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator



Extras: Charming one story home located in the well established Birnam Wood subdivision. This beauty is near the woodlands, the I-45, the airport AND there's an elementary school in the neighborhood!!! The extensive living room comes with a cozy fireplace and plenty of sunlight throughout. Its kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Also plenty of space for your groceries between the pantry and cabinets. Three lovely bedrooms and 2 roomy full baths. The home also features a large covered patio in the backyard, perfect for outside gatherings! Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



