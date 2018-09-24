All apartments in Spring
4534 Towergate Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:12 AM

4534 Towergate Drive

4534 Towergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4534 Towergate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please visit https://rently.com/properties/1364672?source=marketing to schedule a showing at your convenience.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1400
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator

Extras: Charming one story home located in the well established Birnam Wood subdivision. This beauty is near the woodlands, the I-45, the airport AND there's an elementary school in the neighborhood!!! The extensive living room comes with a cozy fireplace and plenty of sunlight throughout. Its kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Also plenty of space for your groceries between the pantry and cabinets. Three lovely bedrooms and 2 roomy full baths. The home also features a large covered patio in the backyard, perfect for outside gatherings! Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

