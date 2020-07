Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful 3BD/2BA/2GA home in Spring TX. A must see on a corner lot located walking distance to school. Kitchen open to living room with fireplace and built-ins, ceiling fans in living and bedroom.



Fenced in backyard for family fun all year long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.