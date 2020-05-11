Amenities
4531 Towergate Dr Available 06/07/19
Price: $1100
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Security Deposit: $900
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1184
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating:central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher Stove/Range Garbage Disposal
Extras: Recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath located in Spring! This property offers a large living room space with brick fireplace perfect to cuddle next to on a cold night. Living room leads to spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as recently installed appliances. Fresh coat of paint throughout. Recently installed flooring. Great sized bedrooms and much more all priced to lease today!
(RLNE4921331)