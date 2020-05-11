All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 4531 Towergate Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
4531 Towergate Dr
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:35 AM

4531 Towergate Dr

4531 Towergate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4531 Towergate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4531 Towergate Dr Available 06/07/19 4531 Towergate - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1100

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $900
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1184
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating:central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher Stove/Range Garbage Disposal

Extras: Recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath located in Spring! This property offers a large living room space with brick fireplace perfect to cuddle next to on a cold night. Living room leads to spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as recently installed appliances. Fresh coat of paint throughout. Recently installed flooring. Great sized bedrooms and much more all priced to lease today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4921331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 Towergate Dr have any available units?
4531 Towergate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4531 Towergate Dr have?
Some of 4531 Towergate Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 Towergate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4531 Towergate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 Towergate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4531 Towergate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4531 Towergate Dr offer parking?
No, 4531 Towergate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4531 Towergate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 Towergate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 Towergate Dr have a pool?
No, 4531 Towergate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4531 Towergate Dr have accessible units?
No, 4531 Towergate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 Towergate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4531 Towergate Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine