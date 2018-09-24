Amenities
4506 Towergate Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1235
Security Deposit: $1035
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1320
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: N/A
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Amazing home in the quiet Birnam Wood community. Beautiful curb appeal. Roomy living room with fireplace for entertaining guest & those cold winter days. Kitchen/Breakfast area with plenty of cabinet space & Formal Dining area. Large sized full bathrooms & spacious bedrooms. Texas size backyard for your athletic activities. Apply today, this home is priced to lease fast!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE2332267)