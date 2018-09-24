All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 4506 Towergate Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
4506 Towergate Dr.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:39 AM

4506 Towergate Dr.

4506 Towergate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4506 Towergate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
4506 Towergate Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1235
Security Deposit: $1035
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1320
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: N/A

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Amazing home in the quiet Birnam Wood community. Beautiful curb appeal. Roomy living room with fireplace for entertaining guest & those cold winter days. Kitchen/Breakfast area with plenty of cabinet space & Formal Dining area. Large sized full bathrooms & spacious bedrooms. Texas size backyard for your athletic activities. Apply today, this home is priced to lease fast!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2332267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Towergate Dr. have any available units?
4506 Towergate Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 4506 Towergate Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Towergate Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Towergate Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4506 Towergate Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 4506 Towergate Dr. offer parking?
No, 4506 Towergate Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4506 Towergate Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 Towergate Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Towergate Dr. have a pool?
No, 4506 Towergate Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4506 Towergate Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4506 Towergate Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Towergate Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4506 Towergate Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4506 Towergate Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4506 Towergate Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77389
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine