Amenities

air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities

4506 Towergate Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1235

Security Deposit: $1035

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1320

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: N/A



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Amazing home in the quiet Birnam Wood community. Beautiful curb appeal. Roomy living room with fireplace for entertaining guest & those cold winter days. Kitchen/Breakfast area with plenty of cabinet space & Formal Dining area. Large sized full bathrooms & spacious bedrooms. Texas size backyard for your athletic activities. Apply today, this home is priced to lease fast!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE2332267)