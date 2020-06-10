4223 Enchantedgate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1300



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security Deposit: $1100

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1334

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central



Extras: Wow!! What a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the well established Birnam Wood subdivision! Spacious living area with French doors to open up to the covered patio area. Plenty of storage and counter space in the kitchen. Walk in closet in master. Must see!! Don't wait...won't last long.



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.