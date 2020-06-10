All apartments in Spring
Spring, TX
4223 Enchantedgate Drive
4223 Enchantedgate Drive

4223 Enchantedgate Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4223 Enchantedgate Dr, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1300

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1334
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central

Extras: Wow!! What a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the well established Birnam Wood subdivision! Spacious living area with French doors to open up to the covered patio area. Plenty of storage and counter space in the kitchen. Walk in closet in master. Must see!! Don't wait...won't last long.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Enchantedgate Drive have any available units?
4223 Enchantedgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 Enchantedgate Drive have?
Some of 4223 Enchantedgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Enchantedgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Enchantedgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Enchantedgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4223 Enchantedgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4223 Enchantedgate Drive offer parking?
No, 4223 Enchantedgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4223 Enchantedgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 Enchantedgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Enchantedgate Drive have a pool?
No, 4223 Enchantedgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4223 Enchantedgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4223 Enchantedgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Enchantedgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4223 Enchantedgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

