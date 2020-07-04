3234 Old Chapel Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3234 Old Chapel Rd

Spring, TX 77373



This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan through living, formal living, and dining room, updated kitchen with double ovens, fire place in formal living, wet bar in living room, vaulted ceiling in living and formal, laundry room in house, large master with his and her closets, separate tub and shower in master bath, screened in back porch, dark room/storage in garage (bug proof), and much more!



*$50 Application Fee Per Adult (18+)

*$235 Admin Fee Due at Move In



Pet Fees Apply with Owner Approval