All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 3234 Old Chapel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
3234 Old Chapel Dr
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:41 AM

3234 Old Chapel Dr

3234 Old Chapel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3234 Old Chapel Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3234 Old Chapel Rd
Spring, TX 77373

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan through living, formal living, and dining room, updated kitchen with double ovens, fire place in formal living, wet bar in living room, vaulted ceiling in living and formal, laundry room in house, large master with his and her closets, separate tub and shower in master bath, screened in back porch, dark room/storage in garage (bug proof), and much more!

*$50 Application Fee Per Adult (18+)
*$235 Admin Fee Due at Move In

Pet Fees Apply with Owner Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Old Chapel Dr have any available units?
3234 Old Chapel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 Old Chapel Dr have?
Some of 3234 Old Chapel Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 Old Chapel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Old Chapel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Old Chapel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 Old Chapel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3234 Old Chapel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3234 Old Chapel Dr offers parking.
Does 3234 Old Chapel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Old Chapel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Old Chapel Dr have a pool?
No, 3234 Old Chapel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Old Chapel Dr have accessible units?
No, 3234 Old Chapel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Old Chapel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Old Chapel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard
Spring, TX 77373
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine