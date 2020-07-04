All apartments in Spring
2747 Sica Deer Drive

2747 Sica Deer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2747 Sica Deer Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
New gorgeous designer 4bdrm home w/open floor plan - Property Id: 226880

Gorgeously designed and furnished 2019 home with over $30k in upgrades, nicely situated in a safe, quiet upper middle class neighborhood. Plush new carpet, granite countertops and island, jacuzzi tub, double shower with bench, his and her sinks, huge walk in closet, new Samsung washer and dryer, 4 furnished bedrooms (1 king, 2 queens and 1 full bed), all rooms have ceiling fans, separate upstairs and downstairs heating and AC units. Optional office or media room. Nicely sized backyard, 2-car garage, built in ADT home security system, full gutter system. Everything is in pristine condition and treated with lots of care. This home will be the perfect retreat for a family or even a single professional who likes to entertain company. Casual kitchenette seating for 6. Formal dining seating for 8. 65 inch Samsung TV and high quality mattresses (Tempur-pedic mattress topper in master) included. Chef grade cookware is also included. It's everything your family needs to love being home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226880
Property Id 226880

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5584242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 Sica Deer Drive have any available units?
2747 Sica Deer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 Sica Deer Drive have?
Some of 2747 Sica Deer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 Sica Deer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2747 Sica Deer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 Sica Deer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2747 Sica Deer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 2747 Sica Deer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2747 Sica Deer Drive offers parking.
Does 2747 Sica Deer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2747 Sica Deer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 Sica Deer Drive have a pool?
No, 2747 Sica Deer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2747 Sica Deer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2747 Sica Deer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 Sica Deer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 Sica Deer Drive has units with dishwashers.

