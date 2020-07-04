2747 Sica Deer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

New gorgeous designer 4bdrm home w/open floor plan - Property Id: 226880



Gorgeously designed and furnished 2019 home with over $30k in upgrades, nicely situated in a safe, quiet upper middle class neighborhood. Plush new carpet, granite countertops and island, jacuzzi tub, double shower with bench, his and her sinks, huge walk in closet, new Samsung washer and dryer, 4 furnished bedrooms (1 king, 2 queens and 1 full bed), all rooms have ceiling fans, separate upstairs and downstairs heating and AC units. Optional office or media room. Nicely sized backyard, 2-car garage, built in ADT home security system, full gutter system. Everything is in pristine condition and treated with lots of care. This home will be the perfect retreat for a family or even a single professional who likes to entertain company. Casual kitchenette seating for 6. Formal dining seating for 8. 65 inch Samsung TV and high quality mattresses (Tempur-pedic mattress topper in master) included. Chef grade cookware is also included. It's everything your family needs to love being home.

No Pets Allowed



