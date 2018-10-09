2602 Park Spring Lane

Amenities

NEVER FLOODED AVAILABLE NOW , VACANT, LOW RISK SOWINGS Beautiful and quiet 5 bed 3,5 bath home in North Spring. Enjoy the sundowner from your screened in oversized back patio, See the deers in the woods as this property has wire fencing towards the back. The garage apartment gives opportunities for business (manufacturer kitchen?), man cave, teenage kids or mother in law, with it's own laundry room it can be easily completely separated from the rest of the house for privacy. Kitchen and Bathrooms were remodeled around 6 years ago with beautiful granite counters and stylish subway tile. The floors of tile and wood like laminate make cleaning easy. Master bedroom down, large walk in closet. 2 storage sheds, concrete paths. AC and heating replaced 6 years ago and regularly maintained and cleaned, roof just maintained, has still lot's of life in it, professional cleaning before closing. Look at this cute home, we bet you will feel right at home.