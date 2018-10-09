All apartments in Spring
2602 Park Spring Lane
2602 Park Spring Lane

2602 Park Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Park Spring Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEVER FLOODED AVAILABLE NOW , VACANT, LOW RISK SOWINGS Beautiful and quiet 5 bed 3,5 bath home in North Spring. Enjoy the sundowner from your screened in oversized back patio, See the deers in the woods as this property has wire fencing towards the back. The garage apartment gives opportunities for business (manufacturer kitchen?), man cave, teenage kids or mother in law, with it's own laundry room it can be easily completely separated from the rest of the house for privacy. Kitchen and Bathrooms were remodeled around 6 years ago with beautiful granite counters and stylish subway tile. The floors of tile and wood like laminate make cleaning easy. Master bedroom down, large walk in closet. 2 storage sheds, concrete paths. AC and heating replaced 6 years ago and regularly maintained and cleaned, roof just maintained, has still lot's of life in it, professional cleaning before closing. Look at this cute home, we bet you will feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Park Spring Lane have any available units?
2602 Park Spring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Park Spring Lane have?
Some of 2602 Park Spring Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Park Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Park Spring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Park Spring Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Park Spring Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 2602 Park Spring Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Park Spring Lane offers parking.
Does 2602 Park Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Park Spring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Park Spring Lane have a pool?
No, 2602 Park Spring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Park Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 2602 Park Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Park Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Park Spring Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

