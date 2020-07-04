All apartments in Spring
25502 Mill Pond Lane

Location

25502 Mill Pond Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot! Very close to several nature trails, parks, and Spring Creek. Quick access to 45, Hardy Toll Road, and Grand Parkway for convenient commutes. Home features brand new vinyl plank floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, huge closets, and a spacious backyard with a deck. Pet friendly. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25502 Mill Pond Lane have any available units?
25502 Mill Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 25502 Mill Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25502 Mill Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25502 Mill Pond Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25502 Mill Pond Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25502 Mill Pond Lane offer parking?
No, 25502 Mill Pond Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25502 Mill Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25502 Mill Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25502 Mill Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 25502 Mill Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25502 Mill Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 25502 Mill Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25502 Mill Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25502 Mill Pond Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25502 Mill Pond Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25502 Mill Pond Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

