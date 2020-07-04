25502 Mill Pond Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot! Very close to several nature trails, parks, and Spring Creek. Quick access to 45, Hardy Toll Road, and Grand Parkway for convenient commutes. Home features brand new vinyl plank floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, huge closets, and a spacious backyard with a deck. Pet friendly. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.