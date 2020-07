Amenities

Located in Spring, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for immediate move-in! New carpet in bedrooms and appliances and hardwood laminate floors in main living areas. W/D hookups, spacious backyard, home is zoned to Spring ISD. *No Section 8 *Pets case by case. *No Deposit Plan available *Filters delivered every quarter