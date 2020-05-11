2423 Goldspring Ln

Amenities
2423 Goldspring - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1314
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Living area with fireplace & plenty on natural lighting. Kitchen with lots on counter space and cabinets with more than enough storage space. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms.Large back yard for outdoor activities. Easy access to I-45, & Grand Parkway, the works! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY BECAUSE IT WON'T LAST LONG!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE2647091)