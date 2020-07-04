All apartments in Spring
24218 Red Sky Drive

24218 Red Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24218 Red Sky Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! ***Ask about our No Upfront Security Deposit Program for those who qualify! Beautiful one-story home, 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, Totally REMOLDED home in North Springs features NEW Flooring and ceiling fans throughout, Entire house have FRESH Paint. Kitchen have NEW cabinets with premium granite counter tops, stainless steel stove and dishwasher, under-mount deep sink! Huge living room with fireplace and formal dining area with elegant lighting fixture. Large master bedroom with French doors that leads into luxurious master bath! Large private corner lot with fenced in backyard. Ideal for commuters with easy access to IAH, I-45, I-69, Beltway 8 and Hardy Toll Rd. Don't wait too long - this one will rent quickly! ***Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with NO upfront pet fees or deposits!***Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24218 Red Sky Drive have any available units?
24218 Red Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24218 Red Sky Drive have?
Some of 24218 Red Sky Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24218 Red Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24218 Red Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24218 Red Sky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24218 Red Sky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24218 Red Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24218 Red Sky Drive offers parking.
Does 24218 Red Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24218 Red Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24218 Red Sky Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24218 Red Sky Drive has a pool.
Does 24218 Red Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 24218 Red Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24218 Red Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24218 Red Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.

