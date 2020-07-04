24218 Red Sky Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! ***Ask about our No Upfront Security Deposit Program for those who qualify! Beautiful one-story home, 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, Totally REMOLDED home in North Springs features NEW Flooring and ceiling fans throughout, Entire house have FRESH Paint. Kitchen have NEW cabinets with premium granite counter tops, stainless steel stove and dishwasher, under-mount deep sink! Huge living room with fireplace and formal dining area with elegant lighting fixture. Large master bedroom with French doors that leads into luxurious master bath! Large private corner lot with fenced in backyard. Ideal for commuters with easy access to IAH, I-45, I-69, Beltway 8 and Hardy Toll Rd. Don't wait too long - this one will rent quickly! ***Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with NO upfront pet fees or deposits!***Â