24106 Farm Hill Drive

Amenities
SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing
**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!**.
Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1485
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central
Extras: Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home priced to Lease fast. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Breakfast bar. Master bath with double sinks. Master bedroom with his & hers walk-in closets. Large back yard for family activities. Community pool. Won't last long.... Set your appointment today!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.