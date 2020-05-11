All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 24106 Farm Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
24106 Farm Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24106 Farm Hill Drive

24106 Farm Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24106 Farm Hill Rd, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing

**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!**.

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1485
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central

Extras: Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home priced to Lease fast. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Breakfast bar. Master bath with double sinks. Master bedroom with his & hers walk-in closets. Large back yard for family activities. Community pool. Won't last long.... Set your appointment today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24106 Farm Hill Drive have any available units?
24106 Farm Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24106 Farm Hill Drive have?
Some of 24106 Farm Hill Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24106 Farm Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24106 Farm Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24106 Farm Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24106 Farm Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24106 Farm Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 24106 Farm Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24106 Farm Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24106 Farm Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24106 Farm Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24106 Farm Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 24106 Farm Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 24106 Farm Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24106 Farm Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24106 Farm Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine