2403 Pinpoint Drive

VACANT and READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! This well maintained 3/2 sits on a large corner lot with many upgrades. Laminate and tile flooring throughout! Spacious kitchen and dining area with plenty of cabinet and counter space for storage! Large master suite w/WIC and master bath features garden tub and separate shower! Large living room w/windows for natural lighting! Huge fenced back yard! Donât miss out this great rental in the popular Park Spring area. Ideal for commuters with easy access to IAH, I-45, I-69, Beltway 8 and Hardy Toll Rd. This home will not last long! Text or call agent to find out about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY and PET DEPOSIT! Self showing property, Copy or click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/901419?source=marketing.