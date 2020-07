Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This great 1-story, 4 bedroom home that sits on a corner lot is move-in ready! Fresh paint inside and out. Family room has large tile floors and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters and lots of cabinets for storage. Backyard has covered patio and mature trees for shade. Easy access to freeway and close to shopping. Come See!