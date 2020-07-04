This is one of the best open floor plans in North Spring. Quiet cul-de-sac lot with no neighbors behind you. Kitchen and den seperated by wet bar. Formal dining and huge open entrance with double front doors. Skylights in den for natural lighting and auto attic fan for low utility bills. Fenced in back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23811 Spring Briar Lane have any available units?
23811 Spring Briar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23811 Spring Briar Lane have?
Some of 23811 Spring Briar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23811 Spring Briar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23811 Spring Briar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.