All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23811 Spring Briar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23811 Spring Briar Lane
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:15 PM

23811 Spring Briar Lane

23811 Spring Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23811 Spring Briar Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This is one of the best open floor plans in North Spring. Quiet cul-de-sac lot with no neighbors behind you. Kitchen and den seperated by wet bar. Formal dining and huge open entrance with double front doors. Skylights in den for natural lighting and auto attic fan for low utility bills. Fenced in back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23811 Spring Briar Lane have any available units?
23811 Spring Briar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23811 Spring Briar Lane have?
Some of 23811 Spring Briar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23811 Spring Briar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23811 Spring Briar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23811 Spring Briar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23811 Spring Briar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23811 Spring Briar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23811 Spring Briar Lane offers parking.
Does 23811 Spring Briar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23811 Spring Briar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23811 Spring Briar Lane have a pool?
No, 23811 Spring Briar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23811 Spring Briar Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 23811 Spring Briar Lane has accessible units.
Does 23811 Spring Briar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23811 Spring Briar Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard
Spring, TX 77373
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine