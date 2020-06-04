All apartments in Spring
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:48 AM

23419 Verngate Dr

23419 Verngate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23419 Verngate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New 3/2 Home Completely Refinished In Birnam Woods Neighborhood - Take a look at this beautiful home with fresh paint, fresh baseboard, new cabinetry, etc. You'll have a dedicated dining room with an open floor plan and high ceilings in your living room. With plenty of space for your family in spacious three bedrooms, you'll not want to leave the master bathroom because of the gorgeous backsplash, the completely redone shower tiling, and walk in closets. When you get to the backyard, you'll see a wide open expansive yard fit for your family gatherings and more. You'll be in Birnam Woods with a community area and pool just a short walk away.
Hardy Toll Road is only 8 minutes away and 99 is just 15 minutes away so you're just far enough that you'll be at peace, but close enough to easily get to work. It's perfect!

(RLNE5004808)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23419 Verngate Dr have any available units?
23419 Verngate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23419 Verngate Dr have?
Some of 23419 Verngate Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23419 Verngate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23419 Verngate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23419 Verngate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23419 Verngate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23419 Verngate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23419 Verngate Dr offers parking.
Does 23419 Verngate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23419 Verngate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23419 Verngate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 23419 Verngate Dr has a pool.
Does 23419 Verngate Dr have accessible units?
No, 23419 Verngate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23419 Verngate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23419 Verngate Dr has units with dishwashers.

