23419 Verngate Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New 3/2 Home Completely Refinished In Birnam Woods Neighborhood - Take a look at this beautiful home with fresh paint, fresh baseboard, new cabinetry, etc. You'll have a dedicated dining room with an open floor plan and high ceilings in your living room. With plenty of space for your family in spacious three bedrooms, you'll not want to leave the master bathroom because of the gorgeous backsplash, the completely redone shower tiling, and walk in closets. When you get to the backyard, you'll see a wide open expansive yard fit for your family gatherings and more. You'll be in Birnam Woods with a community area and pool just a short walk away.

Hardy Toll Road is only 8 minutes away and 99 is just 15 minutes away so you're just far enough that you'll be at peace, but close enough to easily get to work. It's perfect!



