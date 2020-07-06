All apartments in Spring
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:59 AM

23403 Verngate Drive

23403 Verngate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23403 Verngate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and Large 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom! Home is contemporary with a fully covered front porch, garage, and a backyard perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is updated and has ample counter and cabinet space, great for storage. All bedrooms are located upstairs and are spacious with great closets, 2 living areas make entertaining a dream, 1 dining area, large fenced in back yard wraps up this gorgeous home. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23403 Verngate Drive have any available units?
23403 Verngate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23403 Verngate Drive have?
Some of 23403 Verngate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23403 Verngate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23403 Verngate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23403 Verngate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23403 Verngate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23403 Verngate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23403 Verngate Drive offers parking.
Does 23403 Verngate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23403 Verngate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23403 Verngate Drive have a pool?
No, 23403 Verngate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23403 Verngate Drive have accessible units?
No, 23403 Verngate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23403 Verngate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23403 Verngate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

