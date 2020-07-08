All apartments in Spring
23327 Dew Wood Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:11 PM

23327 Dew Wood Lane

23327 Dew Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23327 Dew Wood Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
A great 3BD-2BA-2GA home located on a lot with shade trees in Houston. Large living area with fireplace, galley style kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, roomy master bed room with double lavatories in master bath.

Fenced in backyard with a patio.

Fenced backyard, great for get togethers/BBQ's.

Easy access to major highways, variety of restaurants in area, plenty of shopping close by, parks in area. Spring ISD
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23327 Dew Wood Lane have any available units?
23327 Dew Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23327 Dew Wood Lane have?
Some of 23327 Dew Wood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23327 Dew Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23327 Dew Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23327 Dew Wood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 23327 Dew Wood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 23327 Dew Wood Lane offer parking?
No, 23327 Dew Wood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 23327 Dew Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23327 Dew Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23327 Dew Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 23327 Dew Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23327 Dew Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 23327 Dew Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23327 Dew Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23327 Dew Wood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

