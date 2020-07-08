23327 Dew Wood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

A great 3BD-2BA-2GA home located on a lot with shade trees in Houston. Large living area with fireplace, galley style kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, roomy master bed room with double lavatories in master bath.



Fenced in backyard with a patio.



Fenced backyard, great for get togethers/BBQ's.



Easy access to major highways, variety of restaurants in area, plenty of shopping close by, parks in area. Spring ISD

