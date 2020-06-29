All apartments in Spring
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
2330 Cades Cove Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 9:58 AM

2330 Cades Cove Drive

2330 Cades Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2330 Cades Cove Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/969282?source=marketing

Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1597
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: N/A

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Wow! Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home priced to lease fast. Fireplace for those cold winter days, conveniently near formal dining area. Living room with lots natural lighting. L-Shaped open kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Spacious rooms with great size closets. Large backyard for cookouts during the summer. Apply today! Don't miss your chance!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Cades Cove Drive have any available units?
2330 Cades Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 2330 Cades Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Cades Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Cades Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 Cades Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2330 Cades Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 2330 Cades Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2330 Cades Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Cades Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Cades Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 2330 Cades Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Cades Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2330 Cades Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Cades Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Cades Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Cades Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2330 Cades Cove Drive has units with air conditioning.

