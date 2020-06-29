2330 Cades Cove Drive

Amenities
Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/969282?source=marketing
Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1597
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: N/A
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Wow! Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home priced to lease fast. Fireplace for those cold winter days, conveniently near formal dining area. Living room with lots natural lighting. L-Shaped open kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Spacious rooms with great size closets. Large backyard for cookouts during the summer. Apply today! Don't miss your chance!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.