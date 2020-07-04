All apartments in Spring
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:00 AM

2315 Peaceful Valley Drive

2315 Peaceful Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2315 Peaceful Valley Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
BIG OPEN floor plan with dinning room, living room and kitchen flow together! All brand new matching appliances in the kitchen, new A/C unit , new water heater, and new Vinyl flooring through out most of the house with exception for the bedrooms and bathrooms. The bedrooms all have brand new carpet. There is new granite countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom. Both the master bathroom and the regular bath are completely redone from floor to ceiling in costume tile. All new ceiling fans and lights throughout the house as well. Washer & Dryer Connection! A huge backyard for entertaining, get togethers or barbeques! Owner or Landlord pays for the sewer and Trash pick up, while the tenant will be responsible for their own electric and water bill at this address

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive have any available units?
2315 Peaceful Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive have?
Some of 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Peaceful Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Peaceful Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

