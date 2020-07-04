2315 Peaceful Valley Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill carpet

BIG OPEN floor plan with dinning room, living room and kitchen flow together! All brand new matching appliances in the kitchen, new A/C unit , new water heater, and new Vinyl flooring through out most of the house with exception for the bedrooms and bathrooms. The bedrooms all have brand new carpet. There is new granite countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom. Both the master bathroom and the regular bath are completely redone from floor to ceiling in costume tile. All new ceiling fans and lights throughout the house as well. Washer & Dryer Connection! A huge backyard for entertaining, get togethers or barbeques! Owner or Landlord pays for the sewer and Trash pick up, while the tenant will be responsible for their own electric and water bill at this address