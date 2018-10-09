All apartments in Spring
23127 Tree Bright Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:41 AM

23127 Tree Bright Lane

23127 Tree Bright Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23127 Tree Bright Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1263009?source=marketing

NOW TAKING SECTION 8

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1225
Security Deposit: $1025
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,664
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove, Separate Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous property and make it your next home! This one-story beauty comes with a very extense living room that comes with an elegant brick fireplace very handy for the cold days and cute tile floors. Its kitchen will charm you with all its storage space between cabinets and countertops. It also has its stove, oven, dishwasher, and disposal. This property has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large, fenced garage is just perfect for entertaining and there is a 2 car attached garage. Priced to lease FAST. APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23127 Tree Bright Lane have any available units?
23127 Tree Bright Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23127 Tree Bright Lane have?
Some of 23127 Tree Bright Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23127 Tree Bright Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23127 Tree Bright Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23127 Tree Bright Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 23127 Tree Bright Lane is pet friendly.
Does 23127 Tree Bright Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23127 Tree Bright Lane offers parking.
Does 23127 Tree Bright Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23127 Tree Bright Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23127 Tree Bright Lane have a pool?
No, 23127 Tree Bright Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23127 Tree Bright Lane have accessible units?
No, 23127 Tree Bright Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23127 Tree Bright Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23127 Tree Bright Lane has units with dishwashers.

