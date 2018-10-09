23127 Tree Bright Lane

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage concierge fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 concierge parking garage online portal

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1263009?source=marketing



NOW TAKING SECTION 8



*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1225

Security Deposit: $1025

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1,664

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove, Separate Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal



Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous property and make it your next home! This one-story beauty comes with a very extense living room that comes with an elegant brick fireplace very handy for the cold days and cute tile floors. Its kitchen will charm you with all its storage space between cabinets and countertops. It also has its stove, oven, dishwasher, and disposal. This property has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large, fenced garage is just perfect for entertaining and there is a 2 car attached garage. Priced to lease FAST. APPLY TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.