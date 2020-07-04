23123 Berry Pine Dr

Amenities
23123 Berry Pine - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1367
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove & Dishwasher
Extras: Hey! Check out this spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Timberlane. You'll adore its great curb appeal. This property has an L-Shape kitchen that is open to the spacious living room. And it includes a stove/range, dishwasher, disposal and a cute pantry! Lots of natural lighting and ceiling fans throughout the whole house. Great size rooms with more than enough storage space and comfy carpet floors. You also get a huge backyard, a 2 car attached garage and much more!! Don't wait... APPLY TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE3290412)