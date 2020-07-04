All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23123 Berry Pine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23123 Berry Pine Dr
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:58 AM

23123 Berry Pine Dr

23123 Berry Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23123 Berry Pine Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
23123 Berry Pine - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1367
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove & Dishwasher

Extras: Hey! Check out this spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Timberlane. You'll adore its great curb appeal. This property has an L-Shape kitchen that is open to the spacious living room. And it includes a stove/range, dishwasher, disposal and a cute pantry! Lots of natural lighting and ceiling fans throughout the whole house. Great size rooms with more than enough storage space and comfy carpet floors. You also get a huge backyard, a 2 car attached garage and much more!! Don't wait... APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3290412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23123 Berry Pine Dr have any available units?
23123 Berry Pine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23123 Berry Pine Dr have?
Some of 23123 Berry Pine Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23123 Berry Pine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23123 Berry Pine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23123 Berry Pine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23123 Berry Pine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23123 Berry Pine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23123 Berry Pine Dr offers parking.
Does 23123 Berry Pine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23123 Berry Pine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23123 Berry Pine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 23123 Berry Pine Dr has a pool.
Does 23123 Berry Pine Dr have accessible units?
No, 23123 Berry Pine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23123 Berry Pine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23123 Berry Pine Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine