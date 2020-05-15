All apartments in Spring
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:20 AM

23122 Dew Wood Lane

23122 Dew Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23122 Dew Wood Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Move in ready! Fresh paint and gorgeous wood-look tile in downstairs living areas! Open floor plan. This 3-4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story house has an ample living room with a corner fireplace and sliding glass doors that open to a covered patio and large, fenced backyard for those weekend BBQs. The master suite includes an attached sitting room (great for nursery or office) and two walk-in closets. The other two large upstairs bedrooms also have walk-in closets. A partial garage conversion, which increases the size of the home to 1900 s.f., creates a second living area downstairs, which could be used as an office, family room, play room or 4th bedroom. Plenty of storage space can be found throughout the house. Other highlights include tile in all wet areas, new wood-look flooring upstairs, plenty of cabinet space and a pantry in kitchen, and an indoor utility room. Hurry, this one wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23122 Dew Wood Lane have any available units?
23122 Dew Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23122 Dew Wood Lane have?
Some of 23122 Dew Wood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23122 Dew Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23122 Dew Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23122 Dew Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23122 Dew Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23122 Dew Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23122 Dew Wood Lane offers parking.
Does 23122 Dew Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23122 Dew Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23122 Dew Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 23122 Dew Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23122 Dew Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 23122 Dew Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23122 Dew Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23122 Dew Wood Lane has units with dishwashers.

