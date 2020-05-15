23122 Dew Wood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Move in ready! Fresh paint and gorgeous wood-look tile in downstairs living areas! Open floor plan. This 3-4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story house has an ample living room with a corner fireplace and sliding glass doors that open to a covered patio and large, fenced backyard for those weekend BBQs. The master suite includes an attached sitting room (great for nursery or office) and two walk-in closets. The other two large upstairs bedrooms also have walk-in closets. A partial garage conversion, which increases the size of the home to 1900 s.f., creates a second living area downstairs, which could be used as an office, family room, play room or 4th bedroom. Plenty of storage space can be found throughout the house. Other highlights include tile in all wet areas, new wood-look flooring upstairs, plenty of cabinet space and a pantry in kitchen, and an indoor utility room. Hurry, this one wont last long!