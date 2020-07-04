23111 Bayleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Neat and Clean Warm Home in Spring, Fresh Paint in the Living Room. Never Flooded. This one Story Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Cozy Wood Burning Brick Fire Place in the Living Room with built in Shelves and Carpet Flooring. Kitchen has Electric Cook top and Double Oven. Utility Room with Connections for Washer and Dryer. Remote Garage Door Openers for Two Car Garage. Spacious Wooden Deck with a Relaxing Spa. Quiet Neighborhood Close to Highway 45.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.