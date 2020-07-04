All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23111 Bayleaf Drive

23111 Bayleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23111 Bayleaf Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Neat and Clean Warm Home in Spring, Fresh Paint in the Living Room. Never Flooded. This one Story Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Cozy Wood Burning Brick Fire Place in the Living Room with built in Shelves and Carpet Flooring. Kitchen has Electric Cook top and Double Oven. Utility Room with Connections for Washer and Dryer. Remote Garage Door Openers for Two Car Garage. Spacious Wooden Deck with a Relaxing Spa. Quiet Neighborhood Close to Highway 45.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23111 Bayleaf Drive have any available units?
23111 Bayleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23111 Bayleaf Drive have?
Some of 23111 Bayleaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23111 Bayleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23111 Bayleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23111 Bayleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23111 Bayleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23111 Bayleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23111 Bayleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 23111 Bayleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23111 Bayleaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23111 Bayleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 23111 Bayleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23111 Bayleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 23111 Bayleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23111 Bayleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23111 Bayleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

