Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

23034 Cranberry Trl

23034 Cranberry Trail · No Longer Available
Location

23034 Cranberry Trail, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
fireplace
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
23034 Cranberry Trl - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1345
Security Deposit: $1145
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1848
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Gas
Appliances: Separate Oven, Stove, Dishwasher

Extras: Wow! Check out this charming 3 BED 2 BATH in Spring Conveniently located with easy access to I-45 and FM 1960. This stunning one-story offers a very spacious living room with a ravishing fireplace perfect to cuddle up next to on a cool night featured. Nice amount of sunlight through the property, great size dining area as well. The kitchen comes with a cute breakfast bar AND a breakfast nook. It's also open to the living area and there's plenty of storage room between cabinets and countertops. Very spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage room. This gem's location also has easy access to dining and shopping! DON'T MISS OUT ON IT, APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2596802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

