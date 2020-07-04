22922 Morning Story Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage

Great location! 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story large home on large lot. Close to elementary and middle schools. Grocery stores and shopping areas near by. Park, and recreational sports near by. Backyard fully fenced with a covered patio. Great location.

3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage for rent in Spring Texas. $1,400 monthly . This is a 1800 sq house close to supermarket, middle school, elementary school. Close to freeways. Neighbor club house has Pool, basketball court and state park near by. Please contact me for more information. need references.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/spring-tx?lid=12195897



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4860040)