Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 PM

22738 Millgate Drive

22738 Millgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22738 Millgate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 4br/2ba home with gorgeous tile floors in the main living area and dark laminate floors in all bedrooms. The kitchen features granite counters and cherry oak colored cabinets; while both bathrooms are spacious with fine appointed fixtures. The former garage has been converted into bedroom #4 which offers a walk-in closet and lovely laminate flooring. Exceptional home on an amazing over sized corner lot!! A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22738 Millgate Drive have any available units?
22738 Millgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 22738 Millgate Drive have?
Some of 22738 Millgate Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22738 Millgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22738 Millgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22738 Millgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22738 Millgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 22738 Millgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22738 Millgate Drive offers parking.
Does 22738 Millgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22738 Millgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22738 Millgate Drive have a pool?
No, 22738 Millgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22738 Millgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 22738 Millgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22738 Millgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22738 Millgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

