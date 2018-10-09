Remodeled 4br/2ba home with gorgeous tile floors in the main living area and dark laminate floors in all bedrooms. The kitchen features granite counters and cherry oak colored cabinets; while both bathrooms are spacious with fine appointed fixtures. The former garage has been converted into bedroom #4 which offers a walk-in closet and lovely laminate flooring. Exceptional home on an amazing over sized corner lot!! A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22738 Millgate Drive have any available units?
22738 Millgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 22738 Millgate Drive have?
Some of 22738 Millgate Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22738 Millgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22738 Millgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.