Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

22123 Falconwood Ln

22123 Falconwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22123 Falconwood Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

air conditioning
This home is as cozy as it gets!!! Great entry, with a very nice flow throughout the home. Huge family room and kitchen for those holiday and family gatherings. A mature landscape that has been well maintained. Central air and heating system, Ceilings vault up to 10 feet in most of the home.

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5593165)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22123 Falconwood Ln have any available units?
22123 Falconwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 22123 Falconwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
22123 Falconwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22123 Falconwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 22123 Falconwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 22123 Falconwood Ln offer parking?
No, 22123 Falconwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 22123 Falconwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22123 Falconwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22123 Falconwood Ln have a pool?
No, 22123 Falconwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 22123 Falconwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 22123 Falconwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 22123 Falconwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 22123 Falconwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22123 Falconwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22123 Falconwood Ln has units with air conditioning.

