22123 Falconwood Ln

Amenities
This home is as cozy as it gets!!! Great entry, with a very nice flow throughout the home. Huge family room and kitchen for those holiday and family gatherings. A mature landscape that has been well maintained. Central air and heating system, Ceilings vault up to 10 feet in most of the home.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.
