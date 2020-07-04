2015 Trailing Vine Road

Amenities

15 Trailing Vine Road, Spring, TX 77373 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Practically brand new!! Immaculate home with new paint and flooring throughout! Low maintenance! Friendly subdivision with a poll and walking trails behind neighborhood! Lots of cabinets in the Kitchen and counter-top space for food prep! Enormous living room with brick fireplace and new plank flooring! All bedrooms have walk in closets, new carpet and lots of natural light from the windows! Roof is only a year old! Ready for immediate move-in! Listed By: Terra Residential Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3300951 ]