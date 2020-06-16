19207 Springerton Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage media room

Amazing 2-story home located on a Cul-De-Sac in the exclusive gated community of Spring Park Village, features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths & boasts TONS of upgrades! Literally within walking distance of fabulous community amenities. Upgrades include recently replaced carpet, granite in Kitchen & all Baths, updated lighting, fresh paint & new blinds throughout & more! 2 bedroom suites on first floor - a Master/EnSuite & a spacious 2nd Bedroom w/full bath. 2 secondary Bedrooms & a massive Media room w/surround sound on the 2nd floor. The spacious Kitchen features all stainless appliances, freshly painted 42" cabinets & granite counters. The open concept design of this "move in" ready home also boasts a 2 story foyer w/chandelier, family room w/gas fireplace, & formal dining. The massive backyard is "pool ready", fully fenced w/a playscape & covered patio ideal for entertaining.