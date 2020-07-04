1110 Windsor Chase Lane

All apartments in Spring
Location

1110 Windsor Chase Ln, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
game room
refrigerator
Incredible gem with a 3 car garage! This is the BEST opportunity to buy a home with close proximity to ExxonMobil, The Woodlands, shopping and more. This custom beauty was built in 2013 which is rare to find in this neighborhood. This one and a half story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a study, formal dining room, HUGE open concept kitchen with granite counters, a spacious master bedroom, with his and her sinks in the master bath. Upstairs has a game room and additional versatile room. Backyard includes an awesome wooden deck and no back door neighbors! Home rental includes gorgeous top of the line refrigerator, washer and dryer. This home is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

