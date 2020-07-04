1110 Windsor Chase Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Incredible gem with a 3 car garage! This is the BEST opportunity to buy a home with close proximity to ExxonMobil, The Woodlands, shopping and more. This custom beauty was built in 2013 which is rare to find in this neighborhood. This one and a half story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a study, formal dining room, HUGE open concept kitchen with granite counters, a spacious master bedroom, with his and her sinks in the master bath. Upstairs has a game room and additional versatile room. Backyard includes an awesome wooden deck and no back door neighbors! Home rental includes gorgeous top of the line refrigerator, washer and dryer. This home is move in ready.