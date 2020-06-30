All apartments in Spring
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

1014 Stillgate Court

1014 Stillgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Stillgate Court, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
range
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - COMING SOON!! NO CARPET THROUGHOUT!!! Centex Home with 1682/sqft of well planned living space. Luxury PVC Wood-Look flooring throughout all living areas, as well as bedrooms!! Front bedroom could also be used as Study or Home Office! Master Suite with two closets - one is a walk-in closet, large living area, Open Kitchen & Dining Area. Features include Refrigerator, Gas Range, Dishwasher, Vent Hood Microwave, Auto Garage Door Opener, Fenced Backyard & Lawn Sprinkler System! NO PETS ALLOWED. ***MAKE-READY IN PROGRESS - SHOWINGS NOT ALLOWED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2083671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

