1014 Stillgate Court

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - COMING SOON!! NO CARPET THROUGHOUT!!! Centex Home with 1682/sqft of well planned living space. Luxury PVC Wood-Look flooring throughout all living areas, as well as bedrooms!! Front bedroom could also be used as Study or Home Office! Master Suite with two closets - one is a walk-in closet, large living area, Open Kitchen & Dining Area. Features include Refrigerator, Gas Range, Dishwasher, Vent Hood Microwave, Auto Garage Door Opener, Fenced Backyard & Lawn Sprinkler System! NO PETS ALLOWED. ***MAKE-READY IN PROGRESS - SHOWINGS NOT ALLOWED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2083671)