Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Southlake, TX with garage

Southlake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
238 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,490
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1401 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1841 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Results within 5 miles of Southlake
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Keller Town Center
11 Units Available
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just steps from the Parks at Town Center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
21 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
114 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,189
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Keller Town Center
23 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,149
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,324
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1458 sqft
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,084
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,253
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
22 Units Available
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1364 sqft
This gated community features an onsite hot tub, game room, pool and coffee bar. It's ideally located in the coveted Grapevine neighborhood. Units include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,412
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Watermark
150 Parish Ln, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1100 sqft
Minutes from I-114 and I-35, within a residential area. Spacious interiors with kitchen and bathroom upgrades. A resort-like pool, green space, and picnic area provided. Nine-foot ceilings, full-size appliances, and island kitchens provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
39 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,136
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary interiors with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, blocks from downtown Keller, TX. Near schools, parks with easy access to Highway 377 and North Fairway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
$
56 Units Available
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1144 sqft
Situated near Grapevine Station commercial complex. Apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with amenities such as a swimming pool with sun deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Each apartment comes with covered car parking.
City Guide for Southlake, TX

Watch out for those Carroll Senior High School Dragons, who have collected 8 state titles in 9 title game appearances in the very serious, very competitive 5A division of Texas high school football.

If you look around Southlake, you can still see the faint remnants of the city's humble origins beneath all of the upscale shops and palatial homes. Major streets in Southlake like Dove Road, Jellico, Union Church and Whites Chapel all refer to the early settlements in the area before Southlake was incorporated as a city in 1956. Today Southlake is one of the most upscale suburbs in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The city capped the number of residents at about 34,000 before considering that the area has reached build-out, and it's nearly at that threshold already. With easy access to Dallas and Fort Worth and beautiful rental apartments it's easy to see why people can't wait to move to Southlake.

Having trouble with Craigslist Southlake? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Southlake, TX

Southlake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

