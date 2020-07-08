All apartments in Southlake
Southlake, TX
925 Parkview Lane
925 Parkview Lane

925 Parkview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

925 Parkview Lane, Southlake, TX 76092
Monticello Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxurious estate home in Southlakes only guard-gated neighborhood. Charming country-French stucco design. Master, study, & guest bedroom down, 3 bedrooms with gameroom up. Creek lot with a backyard oasis featuring a sparkling pool and outdoor kitchen & dining area. Pool and yard maintenance included. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. Absolutely NO smoking allowed. Owner may consider 6-month lease at higher rent rate. Owner will need 15 days after application approval to vacate. See attached instructions and criteria for tenant requirements. Use attached TAR application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Parkview Lane have any available units?
925 Parkview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 925 Parkview Lane have?
Some of 925 Parkview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Parkview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
925 Parkview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Parkview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Parkview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 925 Parkview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 925 Parkview Lane offers parking.
Does 925 Parkview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Parkview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Parkview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 925 Parkview Lane has a pool.
Does 925 Parkview Lane have accessible units?
No, 925 Parkview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Parkview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Parkview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Parkview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Parkview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

