925 Parkview Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxurious estate home in Southlakes only guard-gated neighborhood. Charming country-French stucco design. Master, study, & guest bedroom down, 3 bedrooms with gameroom up. Creek lot with a backyard oasis featuring a sparkling pool and outdoor kitchen & dining area. Pool and yard maintenance included. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. Absolutely NO smoking allowed. Owner may consider 6-month lease at higher rent rate. Owner will need 15 days after application approval to vacate. See attached instructions and criteria for tenant requirements. Use attached TAR application.