Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing clean villa home, lock and leave very low maintenance home. Great location in Southlake Carillon community, close to 114 and all shopping. Award winning Carroll ISD schools. This home located in a premier community with manicured common areas, parks and a community pool to cool off in the summer months. This home is ready for move in on June 5, 2019 bring your pickiest client to see this great floor plan.