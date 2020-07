Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate single story 3 bedroom home in Carroll ISD is ready for immediate move-in! Enjoy the natural light, vaulted ceilings, built-ins and cozy fireplace. The kitchen has been updated with granite, SS appliances, double oven, and the refrigerator is included! Enjoy the amazing Texas weather while sitting on your very own porch swing on the over-sized covered patio overlooking the large backyard!