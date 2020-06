Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

SMITHVILLE - COZY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH MOTHER-IN-LAW MOBILE HOME!!! - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home has a Large Living Room and 2 Car Attached Garage! The Back Porch is Covered and has (2) Extra Bonus Rooms Behind the Garage Area!! This Corner Lot is Close to the School!!! DON'T LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BYE!!! WILL NOT LAST LONG - MUST SEE!!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3077339)