Smith County, TX
6929 Vernado
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

6929 Vernado

6929 Vernado Dr · (903) 939-0863
Location

6929 Vernado Dr, Smith County, TX 75762

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6929 Vernado · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
6929 Vernado - This charming home is in a beautiful neighborhood and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car garage. Complete with a privacy fenced-in back yard, vinyl wood plank throughout, split master, laundry room with washer & dryer connections, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave included. Call Josh today at 903-571-2508 to schedule your personal tour of this lovely home!

Located in the Tyler Independent School District, the schools are Owens Elementary, Three Lakes Middle, and Robert E. Lee High School.

There is approximately 1,616 square feet of heated and cooled living space.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 Vernado have any available units?
6929 Vernado has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6929 Vernado have?
Some of 6929 Vernado's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6929 Vernado currently offering any rent specials?
6929 Vernado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 Vernado pet-friendly?
Yes, 6929 Vernado is pet friendly.
Does 6929 Vernado offer parking?
Yes, 6929 Vernado offers parking.
Does 6929 Vernado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6929 Vernado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 Vernado have a pool?
No, 6929 Vernado does not have a pool.
Does 6929 Vernado have accessible units?
No, 6929 Vernado does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 Vernado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6929 Vernado has units with dishwashers.
Does 6929 Vernado have units with air conditioning?
No, 6929 Vernado does not have units with air conditioning.
