cherokee county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM
38 Apartments for rent in Cherokee County, TX📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
738 San Antonio Street
738 San Antonio St, Jacksonville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2069 sqft
3BR/2BA/1 Car carport -2069 sq. ft., Built in 1939 & Recently updated. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/738-san-antonio-st-jacksonville-tx-75766-usa/21f63079-983d-41e0-9299-93044a547cc2 (RLNE5926125)
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
122 E Bonita
122 Bonita St, Jacksonville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
1150 sqft
Nice Updated Duplex W/ 2 BR, 2 BA, New Appliances, Fresh Paint, Ceramic Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, W/D Connections, AC/H, Carport for 2 cars, Storage room, Fenced Yard, in an Excellent Neighborhood Environment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1015 Bryan Street
1015 Bryan St, Jacksonville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1276 sqft
Located two blocks from high school in Jacksonville, this three bedroom, two bath, two-car garage brick home and sitting on approximately one-third acre, shows quite well. The kitchen is equipped with stovetop, oven and dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Cherokee County
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
Troup Townhomes
400 East Magnolia St, Troup, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
749 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
749 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Troup Townhomes in Troup. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
908 W Duvall
908 W Duval St, Troup, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 908 W Duvall in Troup. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1026 Stagecoach Bend
1026 Stagecoach Bnd, Bullard, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2850 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready home in Bullard Creek Ranch in highly desired Bullard ISD! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! Upon entry, you will be welcomed by the open concept of the kitchen overlooking a nice sized living area
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
805 West Main #301
805 W Main St, Bullard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
805 W. Main St. Unit #301 - Welcome to The Bend in Bullard, a gorgeous, gated community located conveniently in front of the intermediary school in Bullard, boasting a pedestrian access gate leading directly from the property to the school grounds.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
2853 FM 344 E, #D
2853 FM 344 E, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see inside this this brand new steel home. Open plan to big glass looking onto pond. Wooded, peaceful. Plus added $50.00 per month charge for water & trash. 15x30 carport. $1,000 deposit- $450.00 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog run available. P.O.
Results within 5 miles of Cherokee County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
6930 CR 1215
6930 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,295
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6930 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
10833 CR 152W
10833 County Road 152 W, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,300
1330 sqft
New duplex built in 2018. Fresh, clean colors. Peaceful country setting. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile throughout, many other upgrades. Open floor plan with spacious living, kitchen and dining. Bullard ISD owner/agent
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
7014 CR 1215
7014 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,295
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7014 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1114 Nate Circle
1114 Nate Cir, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
1114 Nate Circle - Brand new home, currently under construction in the West Ridge subdivision in Bullard, Texas. New pictures will be added as soon as home is complete. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage, this home has it all.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
6929 Vernado
6929 Vernado Dr, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1616 sqft
6929 Vernado - This charming home is in a beautiful neighborhood and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Cherokee County
Last updated July 22 at 04:45 AM
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
Downtown Whitehouse
604 S Hwy 110, Unit G
604 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2400 sqft
Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
705 Jeffery
705 Jeffery Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1561 sqft
Great Rental Property, fresh neutral color paint throughout, including garage walls and floor. Granite counter tops in kitchen, black appliances, laminate flooring and tile, carpet bedrooms. Fenced backyard. Nice safe neighborhood.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
8156 GREER
8156 Greer Dr, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2136 sqft
No carpet in this home. In the process of getting the interior cleaned . Stove , MW, and dishwasher in the home. Double car garage with opener. Large covered patio, Fenced back yard. Prefer no pets nor smokers.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
15542 CR 178
15542 County Road 178, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,495
1450 sqft
Upscale like-new duplexes with beautiful finishes, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage available for immediate occupancy. Located near Grande and HWY 49 with easy access to everything that S.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
6822 CR 1215
6822 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,295
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6822 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
7100 RICHFIELD
7100 Richfield Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$825
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7100 RICHFIELD in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
The Cumberland Estates
1750 CENTENNIAL #108
1750 Centennial Pkwy, Tyler, TX
Studio
$1,595
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1750 CENTENNIAL #108 in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
10642 Talihina Circle
10642 Talihina Cir, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
THE HOUSE IS 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH. THERE IS A GUEST SUITE IN BACK YARD WITH 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH AND ABOUT 300 SF. BACK YARD IS VERY LARGE.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
105 Bluebird
105 Bluebird Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1837 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Bluebird in Whitehouse. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
2981 Crest Ridge Drive
2981 Crest Ridge Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2126 sqft
Unit #9 is a 3-2.5 type B floor plan located on the 2nd level. Copper Ridge Lofts is Tyler's newest benchmark for upscale living. Located off of Old Jacksonville Highway, in one of Tyler's most beautiful and desirable areas.
Some of the colleges located in the Cherokee County area include Sam Houston State University, Trinity Valley Community College, Kilgore College, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tyler, Longview, Huntsville, Athens, and Nacogdoches have apartments for rent.