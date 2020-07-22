/
wood county
10 Apartments for rent in Wood County, TX📍
5834 State Hwy 37
5834 Texas Highway 37, Wood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2524 sqft
Property is two parts the residential home and a commercial building that could easily transform into a mother in law home or rental property. This is a great opportunity to live and work at the same place but separate buildings.
811 McDonald Road
811 E McDonald St, Mineola, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom tri-plex. This is a very spacious home with over 1700 square feet of living space. Has a garage with remote opener.
800 Blackjack St. - 3
800 Blackjack Street, Winnsboro, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
655 sqft
Apartment is a single-family residence. Water, Sewer, & Trash are paid. Tenant is responsible for Electricity. Storage units available nearby on separate rental agreement.
Results within 10 miles of Wood County
18057 Loring Lane
18057 Loring Ln, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
820 sqft
2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms 2-story home with brick exterior. Bedroom and full bathroom are upstairs and kitchen, living room, and half bath are downstairs.
300 Hilltop Street
300 Hilltop St, Lindale, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
825 sqft
Make your home at our impeccably landscaped five-acre grounds located in the heart of Lindale. Willow Park Townhomes is a quick drive to DFW and Tyler.
138 N. MAIN STREET
138 North Main Street, Grand Saline, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1764 sqft
Available 08/01/20 UPSCALE UNFURNISHED LOFT APT DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 6524 Dream apartment with office or store-front option. Down: 1380 sq ft, LR, kitchen, large bath, walk-in closet, laundry, high end appliances.
Eagle Peak
365 Molly Lane
365 Molly Ln, Lindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1338 sqft
365 Molly Lane Available 09/16/20 NEARLY NEW 3/2/2 Brick Single Family Home in Lindale - Safe neighborhood - pets ok - Coming in September - *****This home is still occupied so please no walking on the property or PEEKING in the windows.
800 Brad Circle
800 Brad Cir, Lindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1338 sqft
800 Brad Circle Available 09/07/20 Single Family Home- Nearly New Construction- Lindale ISD - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Pets okay! - This beautiful well-designed home has approximately 1338 square feet heated and cooled, Plus the covered porches and
288 South
288 South Houston Street, Grand Saline, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center - Extended Stay Hotel in Houston, TX Near Texas Medical Center and Pearland An extended stay hotel, WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center is an excellent choice for medical
206 Helen
206 Helen Dr, Lindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1335 sqft
Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, and dining. Beautiful 3/2 with large backyard! Concrete floors throughout. Walking distance to The Cannery, Pickers Pavilion, Darden Harvest Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wood County area include Trinity Valley Community College, Kilgore College, Paris Junior College, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tyler, Longview, Rockwall, Greenville, and Athens have apartments for rent.