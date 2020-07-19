Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6903 La Hacienda Available 08/11/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Remodel in Flint! Coming Soon! - Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home that has everything your family needs! This home has been completely remodeled and has an open design concept that will make you feel right at home. Nice paint, wood look floors, tile and carpet throughout. Charming brick fire place with mantel will be perfect for those chilly nights. Four bedroom, two bath renovated with large living area that is open to spacious dining area and kitchen. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, nice fixtures, custom wood blinds to be installed, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with beautiful back splash all with ample storage space. Bathrooms boast great tile, fixtures and paint. Two living areas will make entertaining a breeze! Utility area inside the home with lovely built ins perfect for your storage needs. Fenced back yard. Come see this stunning make over today!



Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven/Stove included. Tenant to bring own Fridge and Washer/Dryer. Fridge available for extra $35/mo.



*This home is currently tenant occupied to July 31st. *We must provide 24 hour notice prior to showings. Showings limited to our business hours Monday-Friday 9-5.



Owens, Hubbard, Lee ISD.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



*We do not accept housing*



No satellite dishes allowed attached to the property - Must be pole mounted in back yard, not visible from the front of the property.



Owner is a licensed Realtor in Texas.



