All apartments in Smith County
Find more places like 6903 La Hacienda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smith County, TX
/
6903 La Hacienda
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

6903 La Hacienda

6903 La Hacienda Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6903 La Hacienda Dr, Smith County, TX 75762

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6903 La Hacienda Available 08/11/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Remodel in Flint! Coming Soon! - Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home that has everything your family needs! This home has been completely remodeled and has an open design concept that will make you feel right at home. Nice paint, wood look floors, tile and carpet throughout. Charming brick fire place with mantel will be perfect for those chilly nights. Four bedroom, two bath renovated with large living area that is open to spacious dining area and kitchen. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, nice fixtures, custom wood blinds to be installed, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with beautiful back splash all with ample storage space. Bathrooms boast great tile, fixtures and paint. Two living areas will make entertaining a breeze! Utility area inside the home with lovely built ins perfect for your storage needs. Fenced back yard. Come see this stunning make over today!

Microwave, Dishwasher, Oven/Stove included. Tenant to bring own Fridge and Washer/Dryer. Fridge available for extra $35/mo.

*This home is currently tenant occupied to July 31st. *We must provide 24 hour notice prior to showings. Showings limited to our business hours Monday-Friday 9-5.

Owens, Hubbard, Lee ISD.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

*We do not accept housing*

No satellite dishes allowed attached to the property - Must be pole mounted in back yard, not visible from the front of the property.

Owner is a licensed Realtor in Texas.

(RLNE3353685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6903 La Hacienda have any available units?
6903 La Hacienda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smith County, TX.
What amenities does 6903 La Hacienda have?
Some of 6903 La Hacienda's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6903 La Hacienda currently offering any rent specials?
6903 La Hacienda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6903 La Hacienda pet-friendly?
Yes, 6903 La Hacienda is pet friendly.
Does 6903 La Hacienda offer parking?
Yes, 6903 La Hacienda offers parking.
Does 6903 La Hacienda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6903 La Hacienda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6903 La Hacienda have a pool?
No, 6903 La Hacienda does not have a pool.
Does 6903 La Hacienda have accessible units?
No, 6903 La Hacienda does not have accessible units.
Does 6903 La Hacienda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6903 La Hacienda has units with dishwashers.
Does 6903 La Hacienda have units with air conditioning?
No, 6903 La Hacienda does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd
Tyler, TX 75762
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr
Tyler, TX 75701
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXGreenville, TXAthens, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TX
Henderson, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TXCommerce, TXBullard, TX
Nacogdoches, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXWhitehouse, TXMarshall, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Trinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College