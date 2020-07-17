All apartments in Smith County
Find more places like 19051 Winstar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smith County, TX
/
19051 Winstar
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

19051 Winstar

19051 Winstar Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19051 Winstar Dr, Smith County, TX 75762

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
19051 Winstar Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Flint! Coming Soon! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has everything your growing family needs with open design featuring three large bedrooms! The spacious kitchen will make food prep and entertaining a breeze. The split bedroom arrangement offers a large master and master bath. Wood floors in the living room and entry provide a warm feeling to the main living area. Ceramic tile floors in the kitchen dining areas and baths makes cleaning up after pets and kids a breeze. Located just south of Flint, this home provides all the comforts of city living, but with a quieter living in a rural community. Fenced backyard perfect for cook outs or entertaining your furry friends!

Fridge, Microwave, Oven/Stove, and Dishwasher Included. Tenant to bring Washer/Dryer.

This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

(RLNE3467521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19051 Winstar have any available units?
19051 Winstar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smith County, TX.
What amenities does 19051 Winstar have?
Some of 19051 Winstar's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19051 Winstar currently offering any rent specials?
19051 Winstar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19051 Winstar pet-friendly?
Yes, 19051 Winstar is pet friendly.
Does 19051 Winstar offer parking?
Yes, 19051 Winstar offers parking.
Does 19051 Winstar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19051 Winstar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19051 Winstar have a pool?
No, 19051 Winstar does not have a pool.
Does 19051 Winstar have accessible units?
No, 19051 Winstar does not have accessible units.
Does 19051 Winstar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19051 Winstar has units with dishwashers.
Does 19051 Winstar have units with air conditioning?
No, 19051 Winstar does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd
Tyler, TX 75762
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXGreenville, TXAthens, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TX
Henderson, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TXCommerce, TXBullard, TX
Nacogdoches, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXWhitehouse, TXMarshall, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Trinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College