Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

19051 Winstar Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Flint! Coming Soon! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has everything your growing family needs with open design featuring three large bedrooms! The spacious kitchen will make food prep and entertaining a breeze. The split bedroom arrangement offers a large master and master bath. Wood floors in the living room and entry provide a warm feeling to the main living area. Ceramic tile floors in the kitchen dining areas and baths makes cleaning up after pets and kids a breeze. Located just south of Flint, this home provides all the comforts of city living, but with a quieter living in a rural community. Fenced backyard perfect for cook outs or entertaining your furry friends!



Fridge, Microwave, Oven/Stove, and Dishwasher Included. Tenant to bring Washer/Dryer.



This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



(RLNE3467521)