Last updated July 17 2020

11248 Fox Trail

11248 Fox Trl · (903) 571-2508
Location

11248 Fox Trl, Smith County, TX 75762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11248 Fox Trail · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
11248 Fox Trail - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN FLINT! Spacious 4/2/2 approx. 2,050 sqft has an open floor plan through kitchen, dining & living area with wood plank flooring. Incredible kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, tile back splash, stainless appliances including a gas cook top & double ovens, bar seating and pantry. Must provide refrigerator. Master Suite w/spa bath featuring double sinks w/granite counter tops, walk in shower and huge walk in closets. Utility room w/excellent cabinet &counter space. Spacious covered patio over looking the nice size backyard with a privacy fence coming soon. Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! Josh Tavenner-Realtor: 903-571-2508

**PLEASE READ**

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care is included with rent.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5910093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11248 Fox Trail have any available units?
11248 Fox Trail has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11248 Fox Trail have?
Some of 11248 Fox Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11248 Fox Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11248 Fox Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11248 Fox Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 11248 Fox Trail is pet friendly.
Does 11248 Fox Trail offer parking?
No, 11248 Fox Trail does not offer parking.
Does 11248 Fox Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11248 Fox Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11248 Fox Trail have a pool?
No, 11248 Fox Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11248 Fox Trail have accessible units?
No, 11248 Fox Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11248 Fox Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 11248 Fox Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11248 Fox Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 11248 Fox Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
