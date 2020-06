Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Incredibly well maintained 1 story home in the heart of Sherman. This 3 bed, 2.1 bath with study home is nestled away in a quite neighborhood on a cul de sac, with quick easy access to 75. Hand scraped hardwood floors, crown molding, custom cabinets in kitchen, generous size master suite and large private backyard makes this house a dream!