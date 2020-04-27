1010 S Crockett Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located on Heritage Row, this historic duplex has been remodeled with brand new HVAC system, all new plumbing and electric. This unit features 522 additional square feet in finished attic space and an over-sized walk-out balcony on the second floor. The view is beautiful come Spring when the Crape Myrtles are in bloom. Bathrooms and kitchens are fully remodeled. New carpet in back two bedrooms and attic. This home also features a full basement (1700 sq ft) that is shared space with other unit. Basement features 2 separate washer & dryer hook ups for each unit on separate meters.