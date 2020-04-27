All apartments in Sherman
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1010 S Crockett Street

1010 South Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 South Crockett Street, Sherman, TX 75090

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located on Heritage Row, this historic duplex has been remodeled with brand new HVAC system, all new plumbing and electric. This unit features 522 additional square feet in finished attic space and an over-sized walk-out balcony on the second floor. The view is beautiful come Spring when the Crape Myrtles are in bloom. Bathrooms and kitchens are fully remodeled. New carpet in back two bedrooms and attic. This home also features a full basement (1700 sq ft) that is shared space with other unit. Basement features 2 separate washer & dryer hook ups for each unit on separate meters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 S Crockett Street have any available units?
1010 S Crockett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherman, TX.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 S Crockett Street have?
Some of 1010 S Crockett Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 S Crockett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 S Crockett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 S Crockett Street pet-friendly?
No, 1010 S Crockett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherman.
Does 1010 S Crockett Street offer parking?
Yes, 1010 S Crockett Street does offer parking.
Does 1010 S Crockett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 S Crockett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 S Crockett Street have a pool?
No, 1010 S Crockett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 S Crockett Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 S Crockett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 S Crockett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 S Crockett Street has units with dishwashers.
