Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UPDATED- FLOORING, PAINT, AC UNIT, FIXTURES & LIGHTING THROUGHOUT. MASTER SHOWER with 3 SHOWERHEADS!!!! SHED, WOOD BLINDS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL ST. AUGUSTINE GRASS IN FRONT & BACK YARDS. HUGE BLUEBERRY SHADE TREE. GREAT NEIGHBORS- RIGHT BEHIND SHADY SHORES ELEMENTARY. HUGE LOT WITH TONS OF PRIVACY DUE TO 10' FENCE ALL AROUND. MUST SEE!!! House also has an exterior concreted dog kennel!