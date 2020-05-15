323 Berry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Private retreat right down the road from lake Lewisville with a huge deck nestled in the trees. All rooms are generously sized with a large second living room overlooking the lush backyard. Wonderful floor plan with split bedroom design and lots of extra storage in the backyard shed. New paint inside and out, new flooring, new roof, new AC, SS appliances, coffered ceilings in the M. Bed, M Bath features new porcelain tile, dual vanities, separate tub and shower, newly refinished real wood floors.