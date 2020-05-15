All apartments in Shady Shores
323 Berry Lane
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

323 Berry Lane

323 Berry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

323 Berry Lane, Shady Shores, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private retreat right down the road from lake Lewisville with a huge deck nestled in the trees. All rooms are generously sized with a large second living room overlooking the lush backyard. Wonderful floor plan with split bedroom design and lots of extra storage in the backyard shed. New paint inside and out, new flooring, new roof, new AC, SS appliances, coffered ceilings in the M. Bed, M Bath features new porcelain tile, dual vanities, separate tub and shower, newly refinished real wood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Berry Lane have any available units?
323 Berry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shady Shores, TX.
What amenities does 323 Berry Lane have?
Some of 323 Berry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Berry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
323 Berry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Berry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 323 Berry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shady Shores.
Does 323 Berry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 323 Berry Lane offers parking.
Does 323 Berry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Berry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Berry Lane have a pool?
No, 323 Berry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 323 Berry Lane have accessible units?
No, 323 Berry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Berry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Berry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Berry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 323 Berry Lane has units with air conditioning.

