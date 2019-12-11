1110 Cogburn Court

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets pool playground tennis court game room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities game room playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Gorgeous luxury home situated at the end of a cul de sac on just under a half of an acre backing to core of engineer property with lake views and mature trees! welcoming stately curb appeal on the tucked away cul de sac also features a beautiful porte cochere. Stunning hand scrapped wood floors in the entry, formal dining room, private study, sweeping staircase and powder bath. Spacious main floor master suit has French doors to the stunning private back yard, duel walk in closets, jetted tub and separate vanities. 4 bedrooms, 2 flex spaces and a game room as well as 3 full bathrooms upstairs. Outstanding community features include Tennis courts, swimming pool, play ground and lovely grilling and picnic areas.