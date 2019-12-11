All apartments in Shady Shores
Last updated December 11 2019 at 10:38 PM

1110 Cogburn Court

1110 Cogburn Court · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Cogburn Court, Shady Shores, TX 76208

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Gorgeous luxury home situated at the end of a cul de sac on just under a half of an acre backing to core of engineer property with lake views and mature trees! welcoming stately curb appeal on the tucked away cul de sac also features a beautiful porte cochere. Stunning hand scrapped wood floors in the entry, formal dining room, private study, sweeping staircase and powder bath. Spacious main floor master suit has French doors to the stunning private back yard, duel walk in closets, jetted tub and separate vanities. 4 bedrooms, 2 flex spaces and a game room as well as 3 full bathrooms upstairs. Outstanding community features include Tennis courts, swimming pool, play ground and lovely grilling and picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Cogburn Court have any available units?
1110 Cogburn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shady Shores, TX.
What amenities does 1110 Cogburn Court have?
Some of 1110 Cogburn Court's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Cogburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Cogburn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Cogburn Court pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Cogburn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shady Shores.
Does 1110 Cogburn Court offer parking?
No, 1110 Cogburn Court does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Cogburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Cogburn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Cogburn Court have a pool?
Yes, 1110 Cogburn Court has a pool.
Does 1110 Cogburn Court have accessible units?
No, 1110 Cogburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Cogburn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Cogburn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Cogburn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Cogburn Court does not have units with air conditioning.

